Fresno boy, 17, in stable condition after he was shot on way home from school

A student who was shot on his way home from school Thursday was in stable condition in a hospital Friday morning, Fresno police reported.

The student was shot while walking near Collins Avenue and Tulare Street about 2 p.m. Police reported that the gunfire possibly came from a white sedan.

The name of the student could not be disclosed because he is a minor. In addition, police normally do not disclose the name of crime victims.

The school that the student attended was also not released. Police spokeswoman Diana Trueba Vega said investigators did not have that information, and Fresno Unified spokeswoman Vanessa Ramirez said police did not share the name of the victim with the district. In addition, the student may have attended a school not a part of the district.

Officers received a ShotSpotter gunshot surveillance alert and arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

