Suspect arrested after high-speed chase near Fresno State. Three cars hit while he fled

A man lead sheriffs on a high-speed chase through northeast Fresno while hitting multiple vehicles on Wednesday.

At around 1:30 p.m. deputies attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on east on Highway 168 near Shields Avenue when the driver refused to stop, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said.

The suspect led deputies on a pursuit on the 168 and weaved through traffic to get off at Shaw Avenue. Botti said that the driver then got back on the 168 and exited at Herndon Avenue. He continued west and also south to Willow and Bullard avenues, where he side-swiped two vehicles before driving through a field.

The driver then led deputies back to the area of Shaw and 168. He headed west on Shaw at 100 mph and was weaving in and out of oncoming traffic, Botti said.

Botti said as the vehicle passed the Fresno State campus, the suspect struck a third vehicle. Deputies then realized that the vehicle had lost its front tire and was slowing. Deputies stopped the vehicle after ramming it near Shaw and Fisher avenues and arresting the suspect.

The man will be facing charges of evading police and disregard of public safety, and potentially more as the investigation continues, Botti said. No suspect information was made available.

According to Botti, no one was injured in the pursuit.