Suspect who died in Fresno police custody after alleged crime spree ID’d as Parlier man

The identity of a man who died in custody was released Sunday afternoon by the Fresno Police Department, as the investigation into the incident a day earlier continued.

Jorges Calleres, a 39-year-old Parlier resident, was arrested about 1 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a report of someone acting erratically and knocking on doors in the 1700 block of south Karen Avenue.

Police said Calleres was incoherent, possibly under the influence of drugs and refused to be detained. Officers said they used a Taser and handcuffs to restrain him and also took him to the ground.

Calleres appeared to be talking and breathing and even attempted to kick officers when he suddenly started to have medical issues, Fresno police Chief Paco Balderrama said at a Saturday news conference about the in-custody death.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, center, explains the details in a complicated case involving a carjacking and shooting which began in Selma and ended in Fresno on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 2 p.m.

The Fresno Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating Calleres’ death.

According to authorities, Calleres also was the suspect in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day during a domestic violence incident in Selma. She was listed in critical condition.

Police tape blocks off east Orleans Avenue at south Sylmar Avenue, where Fresno Chief of Police Paco Balderrama explained the details in a complicated case involving a carjacking and shooting that began in Selma and ended with the suspect’s death in Fresno on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Before being found at the Karen address, Calleres reportedly fled the woman’s house, carjacked a vehicle with a mother and children inside and drove to Fresno, according to police.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The family eventually was let out after one of the children faked an asthma attack, police said. Calleres pulled over and ordered them out of the vehicle.

Police also learned that Calleres was an identified gang member, currently on parole and with an active warrant.