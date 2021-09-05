Crime
Suspect who died in Fresno police custody after alleged crime spree ID’d as Parlier man
The identity of a man who died in custody was released Sunday afternoon by the Fresno Police Department, as the investigation into the incident a day earlier continued.
Jorges Calleres, a 39-year-old Parlier resident, was arrested about 1 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a report of someone acting erratically and knocking on doors in the 1700 block of south Karen Avenue.
Police said Calleres was incoherent, possibly under the influence of drugs and refused to be detained. Officers said they used a Taser and handcuffs to restrain him and also took him to the ground.
Calleres appeared to be talking and breathing and even attempted to kick officers when he suddenly started to have medical issues, Fresno police Chief Paco Balderrama said at a Saturday news conference about the in-custody death.
He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 2 p.m.
The Fresno Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating Calleres’ death.
According to authorities, Calleres also was the suspect in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day during a domestic violence incident in Selma. She was listed in critical condition.
Before being found at the Karen address, Calleres reportedly fled the woman’s house, carjacked a vehicle with a mother and children inside and drove to Fresno, according to police.
The family eventually was let out after one of the children faked an asthma attack, police said. Calleres pulled over and ordered them out of the vehicle.
Police also learned that Calleres was an identified gang member, currently on parole and with an active warrant.
