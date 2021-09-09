Crime

Fresno student, 17, is shot while on his afternoon walk home from school

A teenager was shot Thursday afternoon in southwest Fresno while walking home from school.

The attack happened just after 2 p.m. near Collins Avenue and Tulare Street, according to the Fresno Police Department. Authorities described the vehicle involved as a white sedan.

Officers received a ShotSpotter gunshot surveillance alert and arrived to find a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The boy was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where his condition was unknown.

As of late Thursday night, police could still not say which school the boy attended. No description of a possible suspect nor the type of weapon involved was provided.

