Disturbance outside apartment complex leads to Fresno County city’s first homicide of 2021

A man was shot outside an apartment complex in Selma early Saturday in what police are investigating as the city’s first homicide of 2021.

“We’re been fairly lucky this far,” said Tim Cannon, a commander with the Selma Police Department.

“It’s not something that happens all the time here obviously.”

Several 911 calls came in just before 1 a.m. about a disturbance and possible shots fired in the area of Nelson Boulevard near Mulberry Street. Officers found a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He had been shot multiple times.

Officers tried lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene, Cannon said.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of the family, but Cannon said he was in his early 20s.

It is still early in the investigation and while police are following up on leads they are also asking for the public’s help to determine what may have led to the disturbance.

“We’re still seeking the public assistance with any information,” Cannon said.

They can call the department at 559-896-2525.

Earlier this month, nearby Kingsburg reported its first homicide of the year after 23-year old Shawn Vigo was shot to death.

