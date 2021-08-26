Another deadly Fresno shooting: Man found shot in car that was parked in an alleyway

The Fresno Bee

Fresno’s deadly year continued Thursday when a man who was found shot in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in southeast Fresno went on to die at a nearby hospital.

Fresno Police said the man was found in a vehicle parked in an alleyway near the intersection of Tulare Avenue and First Street.

Officers responded to the area shortly after receiving a shotspotter alert around 8:30 p.m. of a single round in the area.

Lt. Brian Valles said officers found the man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It was not immediately known why the man was shot or what led up the shooting.

This is the 50th homicide in Fresno this year.

Police did not have any information on a possible suspect.