Fatal shooting is Kingsburg’s first homicide of the year. Victim identified

A 23-year-old Kingsburg man was killed Monday night in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue, just before 9 p.m. There, officers found a man, identified Tuesday as Shawn Vigo, in the road.

He had been shot, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, which took over the investigation.

Vigo was treated by EMS personal but died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

So far, no motives or suspects have been released, but the sheriff’s office does not believe the shooting was random and that Vigo was targeted.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Homicide detectives and the sheriff’s crime scene unit have been collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

Anyone who may have been in the area and seen something suspicious should contact the sheriff’s office at 559-600-8217.

Additionally, detectives are looking for any surveillance footage from cameras posted along 18th Avenue between Sierra and Plumas streets.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.