Hit-and-run on Shaw Ave. in Fresno leaves man, 60, badly hurt. Who police are seeking

A portion of Shaw Avenue was closed overnight as police investigated a hit-and-run crash that left a 60-year-old man with broken bones and a collapsed lung.

The man was pushing a shopping cart across the eastbound lanes of Shaw near Golden State Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a dark-colored lifted pickup.

The truck did not stop, said Lt. Sean Biggs with the Fresno Police Department.

A nurse who was passing by stopped and was able to stabilize the man until EMTs arrived. He was in critical condition when taken to Community Regional Medical Center, but is expected to survive, Biggs said.

Police interviewed witnesses and will be reviewing security camera footage from near the accident scene as they search for the hit-and-run driver.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.