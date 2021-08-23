Crime

Fresno police identify suspect in March slaying, ask for help finding him

Eleuterio Flores, 18, is sought by police in the March 2020 shooting death of Julian Cerda, 18, in central Fresno.
Fresno police Monday identified a shooting suspect they believe is responsible for the homicide of Julian Cerda, 18, in March.

He is Eleuterio Alejandro Flores, 18. Lt. Bill Dooley said Flores, a member of the Mongolian Boys Society gang, is sought on a homicide warrant and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cerda was shot on March 20, and officers arriving in the 4500 block of East Shields Avenue discovered multiple shell casings. Cerda was located near McKenzie Avenue and Fresno Street and rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Dooley said Cerda was hit by multiple gunshots.

Anyone with information about Flores’ location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or detective M Yee at 559-621-2407.

