Fresno police identify suspect in March slaying, ask for help finding him

Fresno police Monday identified a shooting suspect they believe is responsible for the homicide of Julian Cerda, 18, in March.

He is Eleuterio Alejandro Flores, 18. Lt. Bill Dooley said Flores, a member of the Mongolian Boys Society gang, is sought on a homicide warrant and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cerda was shot on March 20, and officers arriving in the 4500 block of East Shields Avenue discovered multiple shell casings. Cerda was located near McKenzie Avenue and Fresno Street and rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Dooley said Cerda was hit by multiple gunshots.

Anyone with information about Flores’ location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or detective M Yee at 559-621-2407.