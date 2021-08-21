Another Fresno shooting: Man, woman walking in Fresno neighborhood struck multiple times

A shooting in Fresno The Fresno Bee

A man and woman out on a walk in a Fresno neighborhood located west of Highway 99 were shot multiple times Saturday night.

It happened 9:30 p.m. near North Dolores and West Harvey avenues, less than a mile from Motel Drive, where crime is known to happen.

Fresno Police said the victims were confronted by a male suspect who exchanged words with them then started shooting.

It was not clear if the suspect and victims knew each other.

Both victims, whose ages ranged from their late 30s to early 40s, were shot in the upper torso, Sgt. Sky Leibee said.

The woman was in stable condition; the man’s condition was not known, Leibee added.

A police helicopter was circling the area to help locate the suspect, who remained loose.

Police were looking into the possibility that the shooting was gang related.

“We understand that there has been a number of incidents of violence in the past two days,” Leibee said. “We want to assure the community the incidents that we are talking about have been mostly likely targeted incidents.

“It’s not random act of violence. It doesn’t appear that it was mistaken identity.”

On Friday, a 19-year-old gunman opened fired on another 19-year-old following a high school football game between Bullard and Central at Koligian Stadium.

There also was an officer-involved shooting Wednesday at Fashion Fair mall.