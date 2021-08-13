Fresno police arrest two on murder charges. One suspect was in another state

Fresno police reported Friday that two men are in custody on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Kylin Baca-Fullmer, 24, slain July 31 in southwest Fresno.

Lt. Bill Dooley said Baca-Fullmer was found slain in a car after 13 shots were fired in the area of Calwa and Bardell avenues about 6:19 p.m.

It was the city’s 44th homicide of 2021.

Detectives identified Christopher Williams, 20, and Kevin Coleman, 22 as suspects after receiving tips through Crime Stoppers.

Arrest warrants were issued after detectives completed an investigation and Williams was found in Fresno. Coleman was apprehended in Phoenix, Arizona.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police are asking for more help and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or detectives Loren Kasten at 559-621-2442 or Ryan Rockwell at 559-621-2425.