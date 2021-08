An area of Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno has been blocked off by police after reports of an officer-involved shooting.

The calls came in around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The northeastern side of the mall near Chick-fil-A and Forever 21 has been cordoned off by police

Traffic is being diverted from the area.

The rest of the mall remains open.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story will be updated.