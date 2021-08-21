Update: Suspect in shooting after Fresno football game faces multiple charges

The suspected gunman in a shooting that wounded one person following a high school football game Friday night is under arrest and facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

Fresno police investigators identified the man arrested as 19-year-old Taevion Yancey, who they believe fired multiple gunshots at another man in the parking lot of Koligian Stadium in northwest Fresno, following the football game between Central and Bullard high schools.

Gunfire rang out in the parking lot about five minutes after the game between the rival schools ended, shortly after 10 p.m. at the stadium, which is on Grantland Avenue north of Ashlan Avenue.

Police said the victim, another 19-year-old man, was struck by several shots and taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition late Friday. Investigators said it appears that the victim was intentionally targeted, but added neither the suspected shooter nor the victim have cooperated with police.

Yancey was booked early Saturday into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree attempted murder and suspicion of carjacking. He remained in custody as of midday Saturday with bail set at more than $575,000 on the combined charges.

Investigators allege that after the shooting, Yancey got into a car and tried to force the driver to drive him away from the stadium.

A handgun believed to be used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

In the wake of the shooting, the Central Unified and Fresno Unified school districts issued a joint statement decrying the violence.

“We’re grateful that no current students, staff or families of either district were involved, but we know that all who were in attendance are grappling with the aftermath of being exposed to this kind of violence,” the statement read.

The two districts said they will provide mental health support staff at both schools Monday “to help students and staff navigate through this difficult situation.”

How the incident unfolded

Approximately six shots were believed to have been fired in the parking lot shortly after Central defeated Bullard 51-32 in what was the season-opening game for both schools.

“The game was ending, people were trying to get out,” Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs said late Friday. “There were parents coming in, trying to pick up their students, their children.

“Then this happened, everything kind of stops. People panicked, understandably.”

Biggs said several officers had been assigned to work the game, and that some observed the incident and immediately chased after the suspect.

Fresno police initially said the shooting appeared to be gang-related and described it as an “isolated incident.”

Koligian Stadium parking lot is taped off after six gunshots were fired following a high school football game between Central High and Bullard on Friday Aug. 20, 2021. LARRY VALENZUELA lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Wild scene

Chaos erupted after the shooting, which occurred at the main parking lot that’s used by fans of both schools and located near the southwest entrance of Koligian Stadium.

Fans from both schools were exiting Central’s football stadium — located west of Highway 99, near Grantland and Ashlan avenues — when the gunshots were fired.

Many rushed back inside the football venue, with some yelling and screaming.

A few fans hid under bleachers.

Outside the stadium, others raced to get inside their vehicles.

And there were some people who appeared to be confused or even unaware that a shooting took place.

Police investigate a shooting in the Koligian Stadium parking lot after a high school football game on Friday Aug. 20, 2021. LARRY VALENZUELA lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Though several police officers already were on the scene, having been staffed to work the game, more patrol cars eventually arrived with lights flashing and sirens blaring.

A helicopter circled the stadium, with someone from the aircraft instructing people to leave the parking lot.

That was easier said then done as traffic jammed the exits.

Biggs said there were a few disturbances inside the stadium during the game, but described it as “nothing out of the ordinary.”

There is a shooting outside Koligian Stadium. Players are locked in the locker rooms. — Gabe Camarillo (@gabecamarillo_) August 21, 2021

About 45 minutes after the game ended, players from both teams, as well as cheerleaders, started to leave the stadium after they had been kept inside immediately after the shooting.

Tonight was my baby sister’s 1st high school football game. She is a freshman at Central. I am so saddened and heart broken to hear about the shooting at the game. Even more so to call my baby, although she is home now, she is crying scared. Come on Fresno — Bri (@BriMedinaa) August 21, 2021

Bee reporters writers Bryant-Jon Anteola, Anthony Galaviz and Larry Valenzuela contributed to this report.