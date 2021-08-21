Local
Man dies, woman is hurt after car crashes and catches fire on a Fresno highway, CHP says
A man was killed and a woman hurt after a car hit a tree and overturned Saturday afternoon on Highway 41 in Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened at 2 p.m, near the O Street off-ramp.
A Saturn Ion that was headed south hit the median, then veered toward the off-ramp. It hit the tree, flipped and caught fire.
Within seconds of the crash, a Highway Patrol officer who was in the area arrived and was able to pull the unconscious driver out of the burning vehicle. EMS crews rescued the passenger.
Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
The male passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital; his name was not released pending identification by the coroner.
The woman who was driving was listed in critical condition.
Salas said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor.
