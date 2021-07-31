Fresno police investigating the city’s 44th homicide after a man was gunned down

A man in his 20s was shot and killed Saturday evening while in his vehicle in southwest Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened at 6:19 p.m. at South Bardell and East Calwa avenues, south of Jensen Avenue and west of Elm Avenue.

Fresno police Lt. Israel Reyes said the department received a ShotSpotter electronic gunshot surveillance alert that 13 rounds had been fired near the intersection. While police were en route, multiple 911 calls came in about a victim of a shooting. Officers arrived and found the man inside on the driver’s side of a beige SUV who was shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don’t have suspect information or any witnesses to the shooting. Detectives were on scene and canvassing for cameras and physical evidence.

“We know somebody saw it,” Reyes said. “It happened at 6 p.m. on a Saturday. We don’t know much. We know somebody out there saw it. There are tons of people out there so we’re hoping somebody will come forward or have video of it to give us a call.”

Reyes said it is unknown if it was a drive-by shooting, but shell casings were found on the roadway.

It marked the 44th homicide in the city this year and the seventh in July.

Earlier Saturday, a man was shot to death on Recreation Avenue south of Butler Avenue in southeast Fresno about 1:30 a.m.