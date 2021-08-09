Boy, 17, arrested in fatal shooting of a young Fresno girl. His mom is in custody, too

A 17-year-old boy and his mother have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another teenager after a seven-month investigation, the Fresno Police Department announced Monday.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was taken into custody last week as the suspect in the Jan. 3 killing of Breana Gomez, police said in a news release.

Investigators arrested the boy’s mother, Maria Gonzalez, 42, of Fresno on suspicion of involvement after the shooting.

Slaying part of a violent start to 2021

Barely three days into the new year, but already the fourth homicide of 2021, officers were called to the area of Maple and Shaw avenues just after 1 a.m. on a report that two people had been shot.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officers arrived and found Gomez and a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to a local hospital, where Gomez was pronounced dead.

The boy was in critical condition but survived his injuries.

Detectives learned that Gomez was walking with friends along Maple after leaving a party when the shots rang out.

Suspect’s motive not defined

No information on any possible motive, or if the girl or any others in the group were intentionally targeted, was provided by police. It also was not specified what the alleged assailant’s mother is suspected of doing to aid her son.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The mother and son were booked into the Fresno County Jail and the Juvenile Justice Campus, respectively. The arrests were made Friday, but police did not say why they waited until Monday to announce them.

Anyone who may be able to provide additional information can reference Fresno PD case #21-000360.

Tips can be provided anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 559-498-7867. People also can contact Fresno police homicide Det. Josh Alexander at 559-621-2445 or Det. Vic Miranda at 559-621-2452.