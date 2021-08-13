Fresno’s 46th homicide victim of the year was a 55-year-old man. What police found out

Police reported Friday that a 55-year-old homeless man was shot to death in northeast Fresno on Thursday and that the suspect responsible for the slay remained at large.

The victim was identified as Timothy Johnson, who has lived in the area of West Herndon and North Polk avenues for several years. Lt. Bill Dooley said Johnson was known to other members of the homeless community as well as to nearby merchants.

Johnson was found inside a tent, where he was unresponsive. Efforts by emergency workers to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was the city’s 46th homicide of 2021. Last year at this time, there were 24.

Anyone who can help police in the investigation is asked to call homicide detective C. Franks at 559-621-2444 or detective M. Romero at 559-621-2451. Crime Stoppers can also be called at 559-498-7867.

