Man hit by gunfire near Fresno State. He was uncooperative with investigation, police say.

Fresno police say the victim of a shooting was uncooperative after he was hit by gunfire early Monday morning near Fresno State.

The incident follows a fatal shooting in the area Sunday.

Monday’s shooting took place just after midnight in the 1500 block of East Bulldog Lane, said spokesman Felipe Uribe. Arriving officers found shell casings in the area, but no victim.

Moments later, other officers contacted a car near East Barstow Avenue and North First Street and found a shooting 19-year-old male victim inside. He was rushed to a hospital, but was not cooperative with investigators, Uribe said.

Detectives at the shooting scene located an apartment unit where the shooting may have happened, but encountered other parties who also were not helpful with the investigation, Uribe said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.