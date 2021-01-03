Three days, four homicides: 14-year-old girl shot near Fresno State is 2021’s latest victim

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a Sunday morning shooting near Fresno State, becoming the city’s fourth homicide victim in the first three days of 2021.

Fresno police responded about 1 a.m. to gunshots fired in the area of Maple and Sierra Madre avenues and found the girl dead. She was identified as Breana Gomez of Fresno, according to the Fresno County coroner.

A teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. He was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, police said. His identity is not being released.

Information on potential suspects or a motive was pending further investigation.

After investigating more than 70 homicides in 2020, a level not recorded in the city in nearly 25 years, police have seen at least one person killed in each of the first three days of the new year. The first fatal shooting claimed two victims.

A man in his early 40s died Saturday after he was shot through the door of a motel room on Jensen Avenue in south Fresno.

On New Year’s Day, two men were gunned down outside an apartment complex on East Olive Avenue, just west of Peach Avenue, in the southeast part of town.