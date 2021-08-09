Fresno liquor store fracas lands two in jail on firearm charges; one weapon was a ghost gun

Fresno police reported that a disturbance in front of a liquor store late Sunday night ended with the arrests of two men armed with firearms, one apparently a so-called “ghost gun.”

Ghost guns are weapons manufactured by downloading components from the internet that ordinarily require purchase through a licensed firearms dealer.

The incident took place at Uncle Tom’s Liquor Store in the 3800 block of East Tulare Street. A police spokesman said arriving officers asked a man to step out of his car and saw a pistol on the floor of the vehicle. It was a loaded weapon without a serial number.

Officers then saw two other suspects leaving the store and detained both. In a review of store video cameras, one suspect was seen tossing a second pistol into a trash can, police reported. Both weapons were loaded.

Both armed suspects were prohibited from owning firearms and were members of a criminal street gang. They were booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple weapons charges and were being held Monday on a bail of $100,000.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.