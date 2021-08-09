Crime
Fresno liquor store fracas lands two in jail on firearm charges; one weapon was a ghost gun
Fresno police reported that a disturbance in front of a liquor store late Sunday night ended with the arrests of two men armed with firearms, one apparently a so-called “ghost gun.”
Ghost guns are weapons manufactured by downloading components from the internet that ordinarily require purchase through a licensed firearms dealer.
The incident took place at Uncle Tom’s Liquor Store in the 3800 block of East Tulare Street. A police spokesman said arriving officers asked a man to step out of his car and saw a pistol on the floor of the vehicle. It was a loaded weapon without a serial number.
Officers then saw two other suspects leaving the store and detained both. In a review of store video cameras, one suspect was seen tossing a second pistol into a trash can, police reported. Both weapons were loaded.
Both armed suspects were prohibited from owning firearms and were members of a criminal street gang. They were booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple weapons charges and were being held Monday on a bail of $100,000.
Comments