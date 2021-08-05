Crime
Illegal firearm seized by Fresno deputies has profane name protesting gun control
Fresno County sheriff’s deputies early Thursday arrested a bicyclist carrying a homemade firearm as he passed through Fig Garden. The weapon was marked with initials that mean (expletive) gun control, according to the website AmmoLand.
The so-called FGC is described as a 3D-printed polymer 9 mm carbine that can be constructed at home for about $600.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said deputies arrested Michael Barner, 29, of Fresno, who was booked on felony charges of illegally carrying a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine.
Botti said a deputy saw Barner riding in an unsafe manner near North Palm and East Ashlan avenues, and made a traffic stop. Barner told deputies that he was returning from a day of fishing at the San Joaquin River. In the backpack, deputies found the short-barreled carbine. It was loaded with six cartridges.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact deputies through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Comments