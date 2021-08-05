Illegal firearm seized by Fresno deputies has profane name protesting gun control

A 3D-printed weapon known as an FGC, which stands for (expletive) Gun Control, was seized by a deputy early Thursday in Fresno’s Fig Garden. Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies early Thursday arrested a bicyclist carrying a homemade firearm as he passed through Fig Garden. The weapon was marked with initials that mean (expletive) gun control, according to the website AmmoLand.

The so-called FGC is described as a 3D-printed polymer 9 mm carbine that can be constructed at home for about $600.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said deputies arrested Michael Barner, 29, of Fresno, who was booked on felony charges of illegally carrying a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine.

Botti said a deputy saw Barner riding in an unsafe manner near North Palm and East Ashlan avenues, and made a traffic stop. Barner told deputies that he was returning from a day of fishing at the San Joaquin River. In the backpack, deputies found the short-barreled carbine. It was loaded with six cartridges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact deputies through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.