Man, woman accused of shooting at River Park security. Here’s what led up to the gunfire

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of robbing a store in Fresno’s River Park shopping area and then shooting at security as they were escaping Friday evening.

Shots were fired just after 5:30 p.m. at Abby Street and Pinedale Avenue, according to Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Officers learned that two security guards were checking on a theft report at Old Navy when they saw the suspect vehicle, described as a Honda CR-V, and began following it in their truck.

The people in the Honda fired a couple of rounds at the truck. Both guards were unharmed, police said, but the truck was struck by one shot.

Police tape off the street where River Park security guards were reported to have been shot at by two suspects after a reported theft at the Old Navy in the shopping center Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Fresno, California. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Cervantes said the suspects fled the area after the shooting.

“Fortunate for us, the security system at River Park (was) able to get surveillance footage that yielded a license and that vehicle registry came back here to a home at the 1300 block of East Ashlan,” he said in a briefing near the residence.

Officers arrived at the home, where they say a woman drove away in the Honda seen at River Park. Officers pulled the SUV over and arrested the woman, who matched the description of one of the people involved in the shooting.

Police block off the street in front of a home as they seek suspects in a robbery and shooting at the River Park shopping center Friday Aug. 6, 2021, in Fresno, California. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Back at the house, officers detained two more people who were inside. One was identified as the second suspect in the shooting and the other was being investigated for any possible involvement.

Names of the suspects were not immediately released.

No stores, including the Old Navy, were reported to have been shut down after the shooting.

There were no additional details on the theft, including what might have been taken and if the suspects brandished weapons during the incident.