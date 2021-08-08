Man shot multiple times, killed outside student apartment complex near Fresno State

A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed outside the Topanga Ridge Apartments near Fresno State University early Sunday morning in the city’s 46th murder of 2021.

Fresno Police responded to 911 calls regarding a gunshot victim around 12:30 a.m. at Maple and San Gabriel avenues intersection. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

“Life-saving measures were started in relatively short order,” Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes said. “Our ambulance arrived on scene and transported the individual to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 1 a.m.

“This particular investigation is a murder investigation. We’ve summoned the assistance of our homicide unit. We currently have our street violence crime scene team collecting evidence, talking to witnesses, and canvassing the area for video surveillance.”

The shooting occurred in front of Topanga Ridge, a gated apartment community for students a few blocks south of the Fresno State campus. It was not immediately unknown if the victim was a resident of the complex or a student at Fresno State.

Bullets had shattered two windows on the bottom floor of the building, and several cars parked on Maple also were struck. There were no other victims located.

“We are very fortunate that no other individuals were struck by gunfire,” Cervantes said. “We are in a densely populated location. We do have college students. But, again, this is a testament to the violent activity that we have going on in the city of Fresno, and it’s our job to try to address these issues and curb the violence.”

There were reports that there was some type of altercation before the shots rang out, and police are requesting help from the public. Anyone with information on the shooting can remain anonymous by calling 559 498-STOP or Fresno Police dispatch at 559 621-7000.

“At this point, we’re still trying to locate witnesses, collect evidence,” Cervantes said. “We do have some evidence of shell casings strewn about the roadway, and that will be part of our investigation.”

There were only 22 homicides in the city at this time a year ago.

“Violent crime is up across the board, and this speaks directly to what our chief of police has implemented and our gang suppression efforts, so these types of incidents, violent crimes involving guns specifically are what we’re going to be focused on over the next several months,” Cervantes said. “Our whole purpose is to try to curb the violence that’s occurring in our city.”