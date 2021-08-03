Police arrest suspect after hours-long standoff, return child to mother

Fresno police surround a home and use an armored vehicle for cover during a standoff near West Shields and North Delno avenues on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The Fresno Bee

Fresno police ended an hours-long standoff and took a man into custody early Tuesday in central Fresno, after the suspect barricaded himself inside a home with his 2-year-old child Monday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Miguel Rubio, 42. Police spokeswoman Diana Trueba Vega said he was booked on charges of domestic violence, child endangerment, arson, and possession of an AR-15 rifle. She said Rubio was prohibited from owning firearms because of a previous conviction.

The child was returned to his mother after SWAT officers took custody of the man about 1:30 a.m. There were no injuries.

The standoff took place near West Shields and North Delno avenues. The incident began about 3 p.m. as officers responded to a domestic violence incident. The man barricade himself inside the home and police negotiated his surrender throughout Monday night. At one point, officers put out several small fires set by the suspect.