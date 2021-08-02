Possibly ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect shot by Tulare deputies in cemetery

A suspect who was wanted for the murder of a woman in Woodville was shot by deputies Monday.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Ruben Isaac Sanchez, 31, was shot by deputies at the Woodville cemetery. Sanchez had been described as possibly “armed and dangerous.”

Monday’s confrontation happened around 4:30 p.m. when detectives received a tip that Sanchez was seen around the cemetery. Detectives arrived and found that he had been shot by a deputy.

He was airlifted to a hospital and was undergoing treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sanchez is suspected of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez on Saturday at a home in Woodville.

Detectives learned that Sanchez shot Martinez after an argument and fled once deputies were called.