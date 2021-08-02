Fresno SWAT team engages in standoff with man inside home with 2-year-old son

A standoff was underway Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in central Fresno, California as police said a man had locked himself and his 2-year-old in their home. The Fresno Bee

A man said to have his 2-year-old son inside was involved in a standoff Monday at a central Fresno home, as police continued an hours-long effort to resolve the situation peacefully.

Officers do not believe the boy is in any danger. There was no immediate indication the man was armed, but police were exercising caution.

According to Lt. Bill Dooley the incident began just before 3 p.m. when officers were called to 600 block of West Shields for a domestic violence incident.

Officers said they learned that a woman reported that she was assaulted by her husband. She had left the home before police arrived. The severity of any injuries to her was not known.

By the time police pulled up, Dooley said, the man had locked himself in the home with the young boy.

A SWAT team was on scene, but officers continued to negotiate with the man to come out. A little after 8 p.m., the team announced into the home via loudspeaker, trying to persuade the man to call 911 to speak with negotiators.

This story will be updated.