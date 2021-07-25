Two Kern County sheriff’s deputies shot during standoff in Wasco. Situation described

Police tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two Kern County Sheriff’s deputies have been shot leaving one with major injuries during a standoff in Wasco on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Lt. Joel Swanson, at 1 p.m. deputies received reports of a shooting in a home on the 100 block of First Street in the city in the northwest part of the county. Deputies received more reports with shooting heard in the background and information of people down in the home.

Deputies arrived and were fired upon by someone in the home. The deputies were not struck and managed to take cover.

A SWAT team arrived and at around 2:50 p.m. began to try and make entry into the house. The suspect then began to fire at them from inside the home striking two deputies.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital where one was listed with major injuries and the other with moderate injuries.

The sheriff’s office said at around 6:28 p.m. the suspect and deputies began to exchange gunfire again, and the suspect was hit. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to a hospital where his condition was unknown.

Deputies entered the home and found at least two people wounded; their conditions were not immediately given.