Fresno mother shot in car ‘fighting for her life.’ Her 6-year-old was in backseat, police say

Police on Thursday made an appeal for help finding the shooter who left a 25-year-old woman in critical condition after she was hit by gunfire in southwest Fresno.

Police say Jacqueline Flores was shot at Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue as she sat in a parked vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Capt. Rob Beckwith on Thursday said that Flores’ 6-year-old daughter was in the back of the car at the time.

The child was not injured, though Beckwith said a bullet hit the rear window.

Detectives don’t believe Flores was the target.

“Flores is fighting for her life,” Beckwith said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

