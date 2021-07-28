Woman struck by gunfire while inside vehicle near airport in Fresno, police say

A woman was shot Tuesday evening while she appeared to be sitting inside a vehicle in southwest Fresno.

The shooting happened at 10:50 p.m., at West Kearney Boulevard and South Thorne Avenue, near Chandler Airport.

Fresno police Lt. Brian Valles said officers were alerted of a seven-round ShotSpotter activation near the intersection. The helicopter arrived and located a vehicle with its headlights on and directed the officers to the vehicle.

Officers located a woman inside the vehicle suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center; her condition was unknown.

Evidence was found on the roadway, Valles said, and it was unknown if the shooting was gang related. Officers don’t have a suspect description.

“Doesn’t look like the vehicle was moving where it is stationed and positioned now,” Valles said. “Hard to tell (if it was moving). It is at the beginning stages of the investigation.”

A man was with the woman and was cooperating, Valles said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.