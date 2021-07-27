Fresno man shot twice, gets rushed into surgery. Shooter remains loose

A shooting occurred Tuesday night at East Pitt Avenue and South Judy Avenue near Clovis Avenue. The Fresno Bee

A Fresno man was rushed into surgery Tuesday night after he was shot in front of a residence in the southeast part of town.

Fresno Police said a 28-year-old man was struck twice in the upper body by an unknown suspect around 10 p.m. near East Pitt Avenue and South Judy Avenue.

Police said the shooter fired at least two rounds at the victim. It was unclear if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The victim was transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where his medical status was not immediately known.

Police said the victim was not completely cooperative in providing information to detectives and it didn’t appear that there were any witnesses. So police are asking the public for help regarding information of the shooting.