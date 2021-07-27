Wasco mass shooting victims identified as Kern sheriff gives more details on SWAT action

The Kern County Sheriff on Tuesday identified all of the shooting victims killed in a Wasco mass shooting Sunday in which SWAT team member Phillip Campas, 35, was also slain.

Although the coroner did not explicitly say so, it appeared the gunman was Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., 41.

The slaying victims were his wife, Viviana Ruiz Ramirez, 42, and his two sons, Angel Manuel Ramirez, 17, and Jose Manuel Ramirez, 24.

Campas, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan, was a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblook said that Campas was killed and deputy Dizander Guerrero was wounded as they tried to storm a home to save wounded shooting victims.

The gunman was killed several hours later when, armed with an AK-47 rifle and a handgun, he tried to climb onto the roof of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two adult females and two children who were in the home survived.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Monday paid tribute to Kern County deputy Phillip Campas, who died Sunday trying to enter a home where multiple victims had been shot by a man with an assault rifle. FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE