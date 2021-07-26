‘He was a star’: Kern sheriff mourns deputy killed during domestic violence call in Wasco

Visibly distraught, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood on Monday paid tribute to slain deputy Phillip Campas, who died Sunday trying to enter a home where multiple victims had been shot by a gunman armed with an assault rifle.

Campas, 35, was killed and another deputy, Dizander Guerrero, was wounded during the domestic violence call in Wasco on Sunday afternoon.

“He was a star,” Youngblood said of Campas, a Marine Corps veteran and five-year member of the sheriff’s office.

“Deputy Campas touched everyone in our organization,” said Youngblood. “When you talk a police officer who runs toward gunfire, that’s him.”

Youngblood said Campas and other SWAT team members had no choice but to try to enter the home, where a man armed with an AK-47-type rifle and a handgun had mortally wounded a woman and her two sons, 24, and 17.

Deputies killed the gunman, whose name was not released during the news conference, but Youngblood said he had been served with a restraining order in June.

“Had there not been other (wounded) people in the house, we would probably still be there.” he added. “We felt an obligation to go in and rescue victims.”

Youngblood said Campas was the father of two young children. He was also a training officer for the sheriff’s office.

About 100 deputies were involved in the incident Sunday, and Youngblood said 23 officers were on administrative leave Monday.

“Our SWAT (team) is down,” said Youngblood. He said Bakersfield police are assisting deputies in the wake of the large administrative leave absences. He said 25 other sheriff’s from around the state have called to offer help.

Asked about the black band across his badge, Youngblood replied that it was worn whenever a peace officer was slain in the United States.

“It’s on more than it’s off, (in 2021),” he said. “That’s a sad commentary.”