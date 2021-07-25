A chase, pepper spray, crash and broken window. Owner endures a lot just trying to sell car

Talk about a tough sell.

An attempt to complete a used-car deal went fully off the rails Sunday in Visalia, but police say the victim and some good Samaritans helped thwart a would-be auto thief.

However, that wasn’t before the caper involved a chase, pepper spray, a collision and the smashing of a car window. And, oh, by the way, some counterfeit cash.

Visalia Police reported their involvement began this way: Just before 2 p.m., officers were called to the area of Chinowth Street and Tulare Avenue after reports of a stolen vehicle. They arrived and found two men holding onto a man identified as 64-year-old Mark Staiger in what was said to be a stolen vehicle.

And now, the backstory, according to investigators:

Officers said they learned that Staiger met with an apparent victim in the 3700 block of West Feemster Avenue to purchase a used vehicle. As the owner was showing the car, Staiger, the would-be buyer, turned into would-be thief, getting in and driving away.

The owner and another man got into separate vehicles and gave chase. Soon they weren’t alone in the pursuit.

Bystanders join in

Two men happened to see what happened and joined the chase in their vehicle.

Moments later, police say, Staiger appeared he might be ready to give up as he pulled into a parking lot at Chinowth and Tulare.

The victim and one of the other men tried to get the vehicle back. Staiger’s response: He pepper-sprayed them, the police news release states, and drove away again, this time hitting another vehicle.

The chase ends

The other two men continued the chase, this time into a parking lot on Tulare west of Chinowth. The men told police they broke out a window on the stolen vehicle and were holding Staiger when officers arrived.

Officers said they discovered Staiger also was carrying counterfeit bills.

Staiger was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run, and possession of the fake money.