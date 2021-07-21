Clovis burglary suspects carjack family, lead officers on chase before arrest in SoCal

An Arizona fugitive and his wife were arrested in Southern California after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of guns and ammo from a home in Clovis.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 40-year-old Tielman Lindsay and his 38-year-old wife, Angela Lindsay, were arrested earlier this month. Both are from Lake Havasu City and are in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers on July 7 began a burglary investigation at a home near Tollhouse Road and Nees Avenue in Clovis — nearly $50,000 in firearms, ammunition, high-end scopes and a credit card were stolen.

The next day, the owners of the stolen credit card alerted detectives to charges being made on the card in Tulare County. One transaction was at a convenience store in Earlimart, where detectives were able to obtain surveillance video of Tielman using the card.

The video also captured Lindsay’s Hyundai Elantra; the footage showed the sedan had stolen plates belonging to a Hyundai Sonata rental car out of San Bernardino, the sheriff’s office said.

On July 9, Fontana police spotted the couple on the road. Officers then tried to pull over Tielman, but he sped away and later crashed.

Tielman and his wife then got out of the car armed with an AR-15 and carjacked a woman in a vehicle with her two kids. The couple took off with the vehicle leaving the family behind.

The suspects led officers on another chase for 45 minutes until they came to a stop. Police say the couple then tried and failed to carjack another person, but were stopped by officers. The couple put up a fight with officers but were eventually arrested.

All of the firearms stolen from the home in Clovis were recovered from the Hyundai, and returned to the homeowner.

Tielman was discovered to be a convicted felon who was wanted on 17 felony charges in Arizona. He now faces charges of auto theft, evading police, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

While Angela faces charges of carjacking, possession of stolen property, auto theft and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Both will remain in San Bernardino County to face their recent charges.