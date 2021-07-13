Man killed in shooting at Fresno condo complex. Suspect may still be there, police say

A man was shot and killed at the Ranchwood condos on Lane Avenue in southeast Fresno on Tuesday afternoon. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

A 60-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The homicide — the 40th in Fresno this year — happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Ranchwood Condominiums on East Lane Avenue near South Winery Avenue.

The victim was shot in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say it is unknown if the disturbance started outside or inside before the shooting.

Witnesses told police they saw someone walking away from the scene and then go into a unit at the same complex.

Police at 5:45 p.m. were surrounding the unit.

