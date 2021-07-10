Teen fought for life for a week but is Fresno’s latest homicide victim. Police seek help

Fresno’s 39th homicide victim of the year is a teenager who died from his wounds after being shot late last week

Zachary Xayavong, 17, of Fresno had been found inside his vehicle at 10:58 p..m. July 1 at East Rotary Park, near Cedar and Sierra avenues.

On Saturday, police announced he had died late Thursday evening, elevating the case to a murder investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Police said a security guard pulled into the parking lot to lock the gates and noticed a vehicle had crashed against a cinder block wall. The guard repeatedly knocked on the window but Xayavong never responded.

Officers arrived, unlocked the door and could hear Xayavong gasping for air. They said he had been shot in the head.

Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting nor even any reports of gunfire in the area.