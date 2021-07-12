Clovis man arrested on murder and a dozen other charges in South Valley slaying

Police in Lemoore have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man this weekend.

Jose Immauel Paez, of Clovis, was arrested on Monday and booked into the Kings County Jail. He is being charged with murder and also nearly a dozen other weapons charges stemming from the fact he was a felon, on parole and in possession of a loaded gun at the time of his arrest.

The additional charges include possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, participating in a criminal street gang while in possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon, among others.

Police were called to a shooting on South Lemoore Avenue on Saturday. There, they found 34-year-old Terry Michael Ryan Jr. He had been shot inside his car and died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that he had been followed by a dark-colored SUV prior to being shot by its driver. Police identified Paez as a suspect and tracked him to Kerman, where he was arrested.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lemoore Police Department detectives at 559-924-9574.