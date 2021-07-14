Dispute between neighbors ends with Fresno’s 40th homicide of year. Police arrest suspect

Police on Wednesday identified Climmett Jackson, 30, as the suspect in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno.

The shooting took place just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ranchwood Condominiums in the 4800 block of East Lane. Arriving officers found Randy Harless, 61, wounded by gunfire in an upstairs unit.

Officers and emergency workers tried to save him but he died at the scene, according to Lt. Robert Beckwith.

Beckwith said that Jackson was in a nearby apartment hours after the homicide, and investigators learned that the two men were acquaintances who both live in the complex. During an argument near Harless’ front door, the shooting took place.

Jackson was booked on murder charges into the Fresno County Jail.

It was the 40th homicide in the city this year, compared to 19 in 2020 in the same time frame.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or detective Ryan Rockwell at 559-621-2448 or detective Dan Longoria at 559-621-2516.