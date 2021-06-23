South Valley man ID’d as Fresno apartment homicide victim. Police ask: Why was he there?

A 21-year-old South Valley man was one of three people killed in a trio of unrelated homicides across Fresno on Sunday.

Fresno police responded to the Westwood Village Apartments at West Shields and North Valentine avenues around 10 p.m. and found David Medrano of Porterville lying in the parking lot.

He had been shot several times and died at the scene, according to a statement from the Fresno Police Department released Wednesday identifying Medrano as the victim in the incident.

Homicide detectives believe Medrano had a disturbance with someone prior to the shooting, but have yet to discover why or with whom. They are also attempting to determine why Medrano was in Fresno.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fresno Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

There were two other homicides in Fresno on Sunday.

Isaiah Williams, 22, of Fresno died at CRMC after he was shot around 2:12 a.m. near McKinley and Delno avenues. Two others were shot in the incident, including a juvenile.

Then, around 5:50 a.m, Kenneth Loftis, 40, of Fresno was shot to death at a party near Cherry and Jensen avenue, police said.

Fresno has had 37 homicides in 2021.