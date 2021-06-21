Man shot and killed at party in Fresno. It’s one of three shooting homicides in a day

A man was shot and killed at a party early Sunday morning, police said.

According to Fresno Police Captain Mindy Casto, the shooting happened at 5:50 a.m., on the 2500 block of South Rose Avenue, near Cherry and Jensen avenues.

The man, identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 40-year-old Kenneth Loftus of Fresno, was shot by the suspect who was in the area, Casto said.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but Casto said there were numerous witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting.

The suspect description is not known. Police believe the shooting is gang related.

Police are also investigating two other homicides that also happened on Sunday.

Isaiah Williams, 22, of Fresno died after he was shot in central Fresno at 2:12 a.m. Sunday.

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Sunday night. He hasn’t been identified.

Anyone with information to the homicides is asked to call police and can remain anonymous at 559-621-7000 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.