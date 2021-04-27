Women killed in fiery triple-fatal Fresno crash in March identified as cousins

Two women killed in a high-speed, multi-vehicle collision in March in Fresno caused by a driver fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy were identified by the Fresno County Coroner on Tuesday.

They were Navneet Kaur, 20, and Simranjit Kaur, 20, of Huron. The two were cousins.

The triple-fatal crash, at East McKinley and North Cedar avenues, took place on Saturday, March 20. Samranjit Kaur was behind the wheel when a driver identified as Francisco Portillo, 20, slammed into the victims, who were cousins.

Also killed in the crash was Juan Dominguez, 54, of Fresno, who was in separate car.

Portillo’s Camaro was driving at a speed estimated at 100 mph when the collision took place.

Moments before, Portillo fishtailed the Camaro while exiting Highway 41 onto McKinley while speeding away from a deputy who attempted a traffic stop. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported that the deputy broke off a 30-second pursuit of Portillo in the interest of public safety.

Seven cars were involved in the explosion and fire that erupted after the collision.

The cousins were identified through DNA and dental samples.

Portillo was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash.

He faces the possibility of 25 years and 8 months in prison, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

He faces three charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while impaired.

In addition, he was charged with evading and causing death and great bodily injury, driving under the combined influences of drugs and alcohol causing get bodily injury, reckless driving causing great bodily injury, failure to stop at a red light, unsafe speed, and driving with a blood alcohol content of .05% or higher while under the age of 21.