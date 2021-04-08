Charges filed against Camaro driver in fiery crash that killed three in Fresno

The Chevy Camaro driver who authorities say fled from a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy at a high speed before crashing and killing three people late last month was charged with multiple crimes Thursday, including manslaughter.

Francisco Antonio Portillo, a 20-year-old from Fresno, faces the possibility of 25 years and 8 months in prison after the Fresno District Attorney charged him in the aftermath of a fiery crash that occurred March 20 at the intersection of Cedar and McKinley avenues.

District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp, in a new release, said Portillo evaded a deputy at a high speed and ran a red light, causing a chain reaction seven-vehicle collision that led to the deaths of a 54-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman.

In addition, three others suffered severe injuries, including a passenger who was in the Camaro with Portillo. Two other people suffered injuries from the collision also.

Portillo was critically injured in the crash.

Following an investigation by the Fresno Police, officers determined Portillo was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash.

Portillo faces three charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while impaired.

In addition, he was charged with evading and causing death and great bodily injury, driving under the combined influences of drugs and alcohol causing get bodily injury, reckless driving causing great bodily injury, failure to stop at a red light, unsafe speed, and driving with a blood alcohol content of .05% or higher while under the age of 21.

The case is being prosecuted by the Alcohol and Drug Impaired Driver Vertical Prosecution Program.