At least three people are dead from a multi-car crash late Saturday night in east-central Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

It happened around 11 p.m. near Cedar and McKinley avenues.

It was not immediately known how the crash started but it ended with five vehicles engulfed in flames.

Police said they believe there could be other fatalities but had not yet confirmed.

This story will be updated.