54-year-old man ID’d as one of three victims in fiery Fresno crash caused by speeding Camaro

A 54-year-old Fresno man has been identified as one of three victims in a deadly crash near Cedar and McKinely avenues Saturday night.

Juan Dominguez was killed when his car was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Francisco Portillo, 20, as he raced through the intersection, fleeing Fresno County Sheriff’s cruisers.

Two woman were also killed in the crash. Their names have yet to be released by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The crash involved at least seven vehicles and was captured on surveillance video in which a sheriff’s cruiser is seen approaching then leaving the intersection before the Camaro comes through, traveling an estimated 100 mph.

It can be seen smashing into the cars waiting at the intersection, igniting a fireball.

A woman was also in Portillo’s car at the time of the crash. Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Portillo remained in critical condition as of Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said. The woman, who police originally said was a girlfriend, was listed in good condition.

Toxicology tests are pending to determine if Portillo was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Such tests normally take at least two weeks and can take longer in a crash like this.