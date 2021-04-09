Gang member charged with murder in March killing of man in east-central Fresno

Andrew Condee, 26, a reputed Sureno gang member, was formally charged with murder Friday in the shooting death a Fresno man in east-central Fresno in March.

Christian Juarez, 27, was shot the night of March 6 in the 1200 block of North Recreation Avenue and did not survive his wounds.

A police spokesman said Condee was identified as the gunman, and Wednesday, members of the California Highway Patrol auto theft team spotted Condee near West Clinton and North Marks avenue as he was riding a motorcycle and took him into custody.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges Friday, and police asked that anyone with information on the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 to tell what they know about the case.