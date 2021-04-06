Fresno police need help locating this murder suspect from a killing in March

The Fresno Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with a killing last month.

Homicide detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Andrew Condee.

Detectives believe he is responsible for the killing of 27-year-old Christian Juarez on March 6.

“Condee has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for the charge of murder and police are asking anyone with information on Condee’s whereabouts, to please contact the Fresno Police Department,” the department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Juarez was killed around 9:30 p.m. at the Villa Margarita Apartments near the intersection of Chestnut and Olive avenues, where a woman reported that someone had been shot inside her home.

Condee is described as a Caucasian man who is 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds. He has a tattoo of “knucklehead” on his neck and a teardrop next to his left eye and multiple tattoos on top of his head.

Anyone with information on Condee is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 to remain anonymous.