The Fresno Bee

A man was shot dead Saturday night at an apartment complex in east-central Fresno.

Fresno police said the fatal shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at Recreation and Hedges avenues, with the victim getting shot once.

It is the second homicide of the day in Fresno.

In a separate shooting Saturday morning, a 37-year-old man was fatally shot following a verbal disturbance west of Highway 99.

This story will be updated.