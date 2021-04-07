Gang member charged with murder of Fresno man. Police say she’s responsible for another shooting

After nearly four months, police have made an arrest in the killing of John Bolech.

The 56-year-old was found shot to death on an isolated dirt road near Jensen and West avenues in January.

The Fresno Police Department’s Street Violence Bureau Tactical Team on Saturday arrested an Eastside Bulldog gang member near the the intersection of Belmont and Parkway Avenues and she later was charged with murder, police said.

The woman, 37-year-old Heather Aguayo, had been wanted by police since she was named as a suspect last month..

Police believe Aguayo was also responsible for the shooting of 27-year-old homeless woman in January.

Official charges for both crimes were filed Tuesday, but investigations are ongoing, police said.

Anyone with with information regarding either cases can contact the Fresno Police Department or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.