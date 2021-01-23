Police seek help solving the slaying of a man found shot Jan. 17 in southwest Fresno

Fresno Police are asking for the public’s help investigating the city’s seventh homicide of 2021.

On Jan. 17, officers found the body of John Bolech, 56, on an isolated dirt road near Jensen and West avenues.

He had a gunshot wound.

Investigators are following all the leads they have in the murder case, but asking anyone who might have information about Bolech’s death to contact them.

The public can contact homicide detectives Loren Kasten at 559-621-2443 or Ramon Ruiz at 559-974-6662. Mention case number 21003073.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also contact the department through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 559-498-STOP.