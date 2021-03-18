Fresno homicide detectives say she shot a man to death, issue warrant for her arrest

Heather Aguayo (right) is suspected in the shooting death of John Bolech (right). Police are asking for help in locating Aguayo. Fresno Police Department

Homicide detectives have identified a suspect in the Jan. 17 killing of a 56-year-old man in southwest Fresno.

John Bolech was found in a field on an isolated dirt road near Jensen and West avenues. He had been shot.

It was the seventh homicide in Fresno of the year.

On Thursday, the Fresno Police Department said investigators determined 37-year-old Heather Aguayo to be responsible for Bolech’s killing and have issued a warrant for her arrest.

Anyone with information on her current whereabouts is asked to contact detective Loren Kasten at 559-621-2443. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.